HOUSTON (CW39) La Porte ISD will hold an in-person job fair on July 14 as part of a push to fill several positions going into the 2022-23 school year.

Positions include classroom teachers, instructional aides, bus drivers, child nutrition staff and grounds crews, as well as opportunities in the district’s Special Programs department. A complete list of available positions is at https://lpisd.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

The job fair will be held 4-5:30 p.m. at the La Porte ISD Administration Building, 1002 San Jacinto St., La Porte. Those who are interested in attending the job fair are asked to register online at lpisd.org.