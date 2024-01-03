TOMBALL, Texas (KIAH) – The School Superintendents Association is narrowing down their choice for superintendent of the year. One local leader is also the first Hispanic female to receive a nomination, as AASA recognizes educational leaders like her nationwide who are positively impacting the lives of their students and prioritizing safety and well-being of their school communities.

Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora, Superintendent of Schools for Tomball Independent School District in Tomball, TX, was named a finalist for the prestigious 2024 National Superintendent of the Year® award. She is considered a standout nominee for the AASA National Superintendent of the Year award.

Dr. Salazar-Zamora is joined by three other finalists from across the country. They are:

Joe Gothard (Saint Paul Public Schools, MN)

Kimberly Rizzo Saunders (Contoocook Valley School District, NH)

Fredrick Williams (Dublin City Schools, GA).

I’m incredibly humbled and honored to be recognized by AASA as a finalist for National Superintendent of the Year. I believe it is the power of a supportive and united community that drives success in public education, and we couldn’t do the work we do without our dedicated stakeholders. As a Superintendent, I’m thankful for a supportive School Board and working alongside amazing district and campus leaders. It is every individual’s commitment to high-quality instruction that propels Tomball ISD to be the very best.” Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora, Superintendent of Schools for Tomball Independent School District in Tomball, TX