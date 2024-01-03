TOMBALL, Texas (KIAH) – The School Superintendents Association is narrowing down their choice for superintendent of the year. One local leader is also the first Hispanic female to receive a nomination, as AASA recognizes educational leaders like her nationwide who are positively impacting the lives of their students and prioritizing safety and well-being of their school communities.
Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora, Superintendent of Schools for Tomball Independent School District in Tomball, TX, was named a finalist for the prestigious 2024 National Superintendent of the Year® award. She is considered a standout nominee for the AASA National Superintendent of the Year award.
Dr. Salazar-Zamora is joined by three other finalists from across the country. They are:
- Joe Gothard (Saint Paul Public Schools, MN)
- Kimberly Rizzo Saunders (Contoocook Valley School District, NH)
- Fredrick Williams (Dublin City Schools, GA).
I’m incredibly humbled and honored to be recognized by AASA as a finalist for National Superintendent of the Year. I believe it is the power of a supportive and united community that drives success in public education, and we couldn’t do the work we do without our dedicated stakeholders. As a Superintendent, I’m thankful for a supportive School Board and working alongside amazing district and campus leaders. It is every individual’s commitment to high-quality instruction that propels Tomball ISD to be the very best.”Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora, Superintendent of Schools for Tomball Independent School District in Tomball, TX
