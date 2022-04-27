HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Independent School District (HISD) is hosting a recruiting event to hire teachers that could lead to a $10,000 stipend. If hired, once onboard, top-performing teachers can participate in its new RISE (Redesign, Innovate, Support, and Empower) program.

RISE will transform the most persistently struggling HISD campuses. RISE recruiting events will staff 13 elementary schools, nine middle schools, and two high schools.

Successful candidates will receive recruitment and retention stipends of up to $10,000 to staff the 24 RISE campuses.

Qualified teachers will have at least one year of experience, demonstrate a track record of improving student achievement and demonstrate a commitment to improving student outcomes.

Teachers who attend the RISE recruitment events must bring copies of their resumes, student achievement data, and latest evaluation. Click here to register.

Visit HISD Human Resources at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, located at 4400 West 18th St., 77092. The days to attend are Tuesday, April 12, 2022, and Wednesday, April 27, 2022

6 p.m. -7 p.m..