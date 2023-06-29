HOUSTON (KIAH)– The University of Houston-Clear Lake is starting a new Summer Engagement Academy for students in need of assistance transitioning into college.

The goal is to offer students credited classes and an array of academic resources designed to support a successful transition from high school into a traditional university setting. Associate Vice President of Student Success and Initiatives Tim Richardson said, “The goal of the Summer Engagement Academy is to help close the achievement gap. Through data-driven processes and analyses, we have targeted populations of students who are not retaining or graduating from college, and with funding we have received from the state, we have piloted a program that we hope will address this achievement gap.”

Richardson said that the academy will last eight weeks and will provide students with academics and engagement components through the course. The academy will also include two credited core classes with embedded tutoring, peer mentoring, and the opportunity to live in Hunter Residence Hall.

The college received funding for the program through the Comprehensive Regional University grant from the state of Texas, the Division of Student Affairs, along with the Office of Admissions, Hunter Residence Hall, Counseling Services, the Student Success Center, and other university departments. This will help cover costs for students in the program such as tuition, books and housing.

Director and Assistant Director of the Student Success Center Dorsey Thomas and Jorge Tennin have worked on recruiting high school seniors from underrepresented high schools to participate in the program.

“These young men get to see us as Black men in higher education. When they see others who look like them at that higher education level, they will begin to see it’s attainable,” Tennin said. “Fostering that sense of belonging is critical. Research shows this very clearly. Young Black men excel when they see others who look like them excel. Success becomes attainable to them. When they see us, they can follow in our footsteps.”

Thomas said, “The Summer Engagement Academy is a good start to helping retain those student populations that need additional support. There are many obstacles for some students; some obstacles we weren’t even aware existed. For those who do get here, we are working to do a more intentional job of keeping them here.”

For more information on UHCL’s Summer Engagement Academy, visit the website here.