HOUSTON (KIAH)— University of Houston-Downtown president Loren J. Blanchard will deliver the UHD State of the University Address on Tuesday.

The purpose of the address is to not only highlight accomplishments from over the past year, but to also announce exciting new developments coming up for the university in the future.

Highlights of those accomplishments include improvements made to the Student Affairs Department once the student success and student life division was complete. A basicf needs center for students also opened six months ago.

One thing the university is proud of is its dedication to growth and support for students. 276 students were awarded emergency financial assistance with financial needs-over $88,000 to be exact.

Mental health care for students was made a priority. As a result, more than 100 faculty and staff along with 50 UHD police officers were trained in mental health first aid. The university increased its counseling staff. Over three thousand counseling sessions were offered.

The address will take place today, September 26th at 10 a.m. at the Wilhelmina Cullen Robertson Auditorium at the One Main Building Complex, One Main Street, Houston, TX 77002.

To learn more about UHD, visit UHD.edu.