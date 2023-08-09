HOUSTON (KIAH)–College is right around the corner for many high school graduates and with that can pose challenges for students with both academic and financial needs.

This is how the Summer Bridge program was born at The University of Houston Downtown. The program is designed for students on their way to college, especially those from marginalized and academically challenged communities.

“UHD is expanding educational access through the Summer Bridge Program for students who thought college was not an option for them,” said Dr. Elizabeth Villegas, Assistant Vice President, Enrollment Services. “We believe it’s our mission, and vitally important for Houston, to position the University as a leading institution for students seeking an affordable and transformative educational experience.”

The Summer Bridge program gives high-school graduates the opportunity to start their college career through a series of courses and training sessions. Students will receive tutoring in English composition and college-level math, leadership training, academic support, student support services, and on-campus dining funds to eliminate financial worries throughout their studies.

Students were selected after applying to UHD for Fall 2023 and falling just short of the GPA minimum criteria for admission. After successfully completing the program this week, students will be enrolled at UHD and begin class on Monday, August 21.