University of Houston is getting an ice hockey team

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The puck will soon drop on a new student group that you could call Cougars on ice.

The University of Houston Center of Student Involvement recently approved the creation of a hockey team on campus.

The University of Houston Hockey Club is now recruiting players and coaches in hopes of starting play during the upcoming fall 2023 semester.

“It’s absolutely amazing how much support we’ve received through not only the campus but the city as a whole,” club president James Calderone said.

In addition to at least 12 skaters, one goaltender, and one or two coaches, the club will also accept students who’d like to volunteer to support the team.

“While prior ice skating and ice hockey experience is strongly preferred,” the press release read, “the University of Houston Ice Hockey Club is committed to growing the game by providing opportunities for individuals who are new to the sport.

There are no games listed on the team’s website as of yet, but club leaders are eager to hit the ice as soon as possible.

“I’m really excited I was able to share a piece of my Minnesotan culture with such a great city,” Calderone said.