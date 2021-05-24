Eight-month-old Baldwinsville boy becomes youngest person in the world to receive two doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine

News
Posted: / Updated:

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-month-old Baldwinsville boy, Enzo Mincolla, has made history as the youngest person in the world to receive two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the clinical trial conducted by Upstate Medical University, they’ll continue to follow his progress. His parents are both doctors and had no concerns about shots for their baby.

“No hesitation whatsoever,” said Mike Mincolla. “I’ve been following the studies very closely in the adults. I’ve been following the science very closely when they started doing phase one trials.”

Enzo had no reaction to either shot. They say he had no fever and ate and drank normally. They say the hardest part for him was the fact that he didn’t like being held down for the shot. 

“I’m really excited for him to start paving the way for other kids to get vaccinated, yeah, it was an honor, an honor to participate,” said Marissa Mincolla.

Mike and Marissa said they hope they can ease away any parents’ worries about the vaccine and show them the vaccine is safe, easy, and encourage other parents to vaccinate their children.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

National Safe Boating Week

Construction workers "Working in the Weather" - Carrigan Chauvin

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER Monday forecast - Adam Krueger

MYSTERY WIRE - Life of a Coroner

DYNASTY

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM

fill in 521

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC ON THE PIER

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Fishing Probs

National Weather Service on Gulf system; short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

Gulf system could become a short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

Early start to Hurricane Season - Carrigan Chauvin

California fires - Star Harvey

Weather Headlines for Friday May 21, 2021 - Star Harvey

2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss