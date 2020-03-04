Election 2020 Primary Results

Super Tuesday is here! There are a big chunk of delegates up for grabs that could help a candidate clinch the Democratic Presidential nomination. The winner will move on to face President Trump in November.

Below are the results from Texas Presidential and Senatorial races. Get more local race results at https://www.harrisvotes.com/ .

Presidential CandidatesVotesPercent
BERNIE SANDERS Democrat431,19929.2%
JOE BIDEN Democrat454,22130.7%
MICHAEL BLOOMBERG Democrat240,27516.3%
ELIZABETH WARREN Democrat174,59911.8%
69% reporting

Senate CandidatesVotesPercent
HEGAR D313,123 24.1%
RAMIREZ D172,128 13.2%
WEST D 181,149 13.9%
EDWARDS D130,35310.0%

