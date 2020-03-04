Election 2020 Primary Results

Super Tuesday is here! There are a big chunk of delegates up for grabs that could help a candidate clinch the Democratic Presidential nomination. The winner will move on to face President Trump in November.
Below are the results from Texas Presidential and Senatorial races. Get more local race results at https://www.harrisvotes.com/ .
|Presidential Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|BERNIE SANDERS Democrat
|431,199
|29.2%
|JOE BIDEN Democrat
|454,221
|30.7%
|MICHAEL BLOOMBERG Democrat
|240,275
|16.3%
|ELIZABETH WARREN Democrat
|174,599
|11.8%
|69% reporting
|Senate Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|HEGAR D
|313,123
|24.1%
|RAMIREZ D
|172,128
|13.2%
|WEST D
|181,149
|13.9%
|EDWARDS D
|130,353
|10.0%