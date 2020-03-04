Election 2020 Primary Results

Super Tuesday is here! There are a big chunk of delegates up for grabs that could help a candidate clinch the Democratic Presidential nomination. The winner will move on to face President Trump in November.

Below are the results from Texas Presidential and Senatorial races. Get more local race results at https://www.harrisvotes.com/ .

Presidential Candidates Votes Percent BERNIE SANDERS Democrat 431,199 29.2% JOE BIDEN Democrat 454,221 30.7% MICHAEL BLOOMBERG Democrat 240,275 16.3% ELIZABETH WARREN Democrat 174,599 11.8% 69% reporting

Senate Candidates Votes Percent HEGAR D 313,123 24.1% RAMIREZ D 172,128 13.2% WEST D 181,149 13.9% EDWARDS D 130,353 10.0%