HOUSTON (KIAH) – Emergency pavement repairs needed on the eastbound exit ramp from I-610 South Loop at S Main St./Buffalo Speedway will shutdown the exit throughout the morning commute.

Wednesday evening TxDOT sent out this tweet stating the immediate closure of the exit ramp on the south loop. Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews continue with the repairs.

The alternate route will be to continue eastbound until the Kirby exit and then take the U-turn under the freeway to continue on towards Buffalo Speedway or S Main St.

No timeframe on the exit reopening has been given.

Tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m. for more updates.