Employee catches robbery suspect by surprise

HOUSTON (CW39) A Pizza Hut employee turned the tables on a robber during a heist back in August.

Suspects caught off guard during Pizza Hut robbery when the employee turns the tables on them after picking up a pizza cutter and chases them out of the restaurant. Help us catch them by calling @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See story here–>https://t.co/a4ld3y6u9B pic.twitter.com/dpwHgodxZA — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) October 6, 2020

According to police, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:44 pm, three unknown males entered the Pizza Hut, located at 1454 Lockwood, in Houston, Texas. The employees stated that one of the males was armed with a pry bar while another suspect forced them to get on the ground. The suspect with the pry bar attempted to open the cash register, but was unable to force it open. An employee picked up a pizza cutter from the ground and began to chase the suspects, who quickly ran out of the business without being able to take any money.

The suspects are described as a Hispanic male, white hoodie and dark pants. The second suspect is a Black male, black hoodie and used pry bar. And the third look-out suspect, Black male, gray shirt and wore sandals.