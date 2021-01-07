Energy Corridor Completes Its First Protected Intersection Project

WEST HOUSTON (CW39) – Pedestrians and Bike Riders are rejoicing today, as more safety measures are put in place, in one popular area of West Houston . The Energy Corridor District turned on the pedestrian lighting at the Memorial Drive and Eldridge Parkway intersection. This marks the final step in completing the District’s Memorial Drive and Eldridge Parkway Protected Intersection Project. It’s the first intersection of its kind in West Houston. The District designed intersection improvements means better vehicular movement, safety, and protection of pedestrians and bicyclists. Additionally, the District’s efforts resulted in beautification improvements including enhanced curb appeal, pedestrian lighting, and landscaping.

Energy Corridor District

Due to the work of the District, Kimley-Horn the engineering consultant, and the contractor Main Lane Industries, the following accomplishments were achieved:

Enhanced safety for pedestrians and cyclists by building 12’ wide sidewalks and raised islands that improve ADA, walkability, and bicycle access across the intersection.

Improved right-turn movements for vehicles onto Memorial Drive so that drivers have a better line-of-sight to safely merge onto Memorial Drive from Eldridge Parkway.

Installed placemaking components such as trees, landscape beds, pedestrian lighting, and bollards to enhance the intersection’s modern and inviting appeal while also defining a new visual standard for the District.

Energy Corridor District

“The Energy Corridor District is excited to use the advanced design standards developed through this project as a model for potential future intersection enhancements within the District,” said the Energy Corridor District’s Executive Director, Elijah J. Williams. “As the District improves mobility for all road users and enhances its sense of place, the Memorial Drive and Eldridge Parkway Protected Intersection Project demonstrates how we’re at the forefront of advancing economic vitality through integrated planning efforts.”

The planning phase of this project started in 2015 when the Energy Corridor District identified opportunities to maximize Houston Public Works’ multimillion-dollar Memorial Drive Paving and Drainage Improvements Project (CIP # N-000798). Houston City Council approved the District’s Change Order, which involved a complete redesign of the Memorial Drive and Eldridge Parkway intersection, in September of 2018.

Energy Corridor District

“Guided by our Service Plan, we redesigned the intersection for better vehicular movement, safety, and protection of pedestrians and bicyclists along Eldridge Parkway, Memorial Drive, and at the intersection crossings,” said Urban Planner Fabiana Boero. “We couldn’t have completed this project without the generous easement donations from Watkins Harris, LLC and the Protestant Episcopal Church Council of the Diocese of Texas.”

The finished outcome of this project resulted in a safer, more appealing sense of place that benefits the District’s property owners, businesses, employees, residents, and visitors every day. The Energy Corridor District will continue to partner with the City of Houston to advance future projects that benefit District stakeholders.

