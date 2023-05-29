HOUSTON (KIAH) – A original piece of costume art is missing and now Comicpalooza organizers are putting the word out about a $1,000 reward for its recovery.

The annual Comicpalooza at the George R. Brown Convention Center this year was a big hit and showcased costumes from all over. One attendee was a cosplay winner from last year, who served as a judge this year. The judge also showcased their costume in The Collection. The costume took hundreds of hours to make and now the helmet is missing.

Comicpalooza organizers are hoping someone simply found it with the intention of returning it at some point. Event organizers sent a mass email, in hopes of having it returned.

Anyone with the helmet or know its whereabouts, is encouraged to email marketing@comicpalooza.com.

WE NEED YOUR HELP. One of our cosplay winners from last year (and judges this year) generously allowed us to showcase her costume in The Collection. She put hundreds of hours into making this work of art. The helmet (see image) is missing. We’re packing things up and there is a possibility that someone on our team removed it (fingers crossed), but we’re afraid it was stolen. Thus the urgent email. Our hope is that one of our trusty CP fans found the item abandoned—and recovered it. If you have it or saw it, please email marketing@comicpalooza.com. We’ll look at security cameras when normal business hours resume but your help in the meantime would be greatly appreciated. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you how upsetting this is for the creator, and our hearts are broken for her. Please help us make this right. Thanks much,

