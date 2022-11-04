HOUSTON (KIAH) The 13th Annual Senior Citizens Saturday, a citywide concert and health fair. The event is honoring Lady B and Angelic Gospel Singers 40th Anniversary.

The event is hosted by Letitia “Tish” Jackson along with KWWJ 1360 AM and KYOK 1140 AM radio stations.

Special guest performers are as follows:

Paul Porter

Kathy Taylor

Mona Moore

Endurance

Lady B & Angelic Voices

Chester D. T. Baldwin

Carolyn Traylor

Scheduled activities…

2:00 p.m. – Health Fair

3:30 p.m. – Praise & Worship

4:00 p.m. – Concert

Location:

Greater St. Matthew Church, 14919 S. Main @ Fondren, Houston, Texas 77035