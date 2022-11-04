HOUSTON (KIAH) The 13th Annual Senior Citizens Saturday, a citywide concert and health fair. The event is honoring Lady B and Angelic Gospel Singers 40th Anniversary.
The event is hosted by Letitia “Tish” Jackson along with KWWJ 1360 AM and KYOK 1140 AM radio stations.
Special guest performers are as follows:
- Paul Porter
- Kathy Taylor
- Mona Moore
- Endurance
- Lady B & Angelic Voices
- Chester D. T. Baldwin
- Carolyn Traylor
Scheduled activities…
- 2:00 p.m. – Health Fair
- 3:30 p.m. – Praise & Worship
- 4:00 p.m. – Concert
Location:
Greater St. Matthew Church, 14919 S. Main @ Fondren, Houston, Texas 77035