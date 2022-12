HOUSTON (KIAH) The crowd for this event gets bigger and bigger each year. 19th Street and Woodland Heights in the Houston’s Greater Heights is the neighborhood highlight for goers wanting to gather and stroll the shops.

For rules about parking or to see the map

The event is Saturday from 6 – 9 p.m. and it’s FREE. You may spot some porch parties and performances, but be sure to ask before approaching someone’s porch. Most are only to invited residents of Woodland Heights.