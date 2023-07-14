Downtown Houston will be filled with fun, food, festivities, and music from all over the world

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s a taste of Colombia and Latin Culture and it’s all in Houston. It’s the annual Colombian Fest 2023 and it’s bringing the live of life to the entire city.

On Sunday, July 16, Downtown Houston will be filled with fun, food, festivities, and music from all over the world, right in your own backyard. This celebration of vibrant culture is for any and everyone to experience and enjoy what makes the Latin community, so special.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Festival Host Natalia Castillo, and Miss Teen Texas Latina Alessandra Torres, about the importance of this festival, what it means to be part of it and what’s in story for everyone who attends. Then get more information at The Colombian Fest link here.