HOUSTON (KIAH) Everybody’s Favorite BBQ & Hot Sauce Festival, the multi-city 3-day festival features food and music performances from all over the country.

For those new to the Festival, you can expect a diverse event that highlights traditional barbecue, including in a multi-cultural outdoor social setting and entertainment for all those in attendance.

The Houston event runs Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 at Discovery Green in downtown Houston.

Admission

Tickets start at $20. To order tickets, become a sponsor or vendor, click here.