HOUSTON (KIAH) Need a few tips for decorating this Halloween? How about a creepy circus or zombies? Think sound and smell.

If you feel like your neighbors always have a better Halloween display than you, here are four tips to help get to that next level.

1. Choose a theme and stick with it. Creepy circus, zombies, or “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

2. Be scary but not too scary. You don’t want to traumatize the neighbors. You don’t want someone calling 911 on your home’s Halloween decorations. Maybe don’t use super realistic blood and guts. Especially if you expect trick or treaters that evening.

3. Think about all the senses. Sounds and smells make for an over the top experience.

4. if you’re late in getting started or just don’t have it all together this year, load up on decorations for next year. Expect some great deals on Halloween decorations if you go shopping on November 1st.