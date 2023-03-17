HOUSTON (KIAH) The 45th Corvette Chevy Expo is happening all weekend in Galveston. The Corvette Chevy Expo 2023 is the All Chevy Car Show and is open to all Chevy enthusiasts. You and the whole family are welcome to go out and enjoy your favorite Chevy. Then browse the vendors showcasing their cars products parts and a swap meet. Check out Corvettes for sale at the event. Plus, a crafts show and live entertainment.

It’s being held at the Galveston Island Convention Center, March 18 and 19.

Times to attend

SATURDAY 9 AM – 6 PM

SUNDAY 10 AM – 5 PM

Location

Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77551