KEMAH, Texas (KIAH) It may rain Saturday, but if it’s not, head out to Kemah to enjoy the big boat parade.

The 61st Annual Christmas Boat Parade expects to feature more than 60 beautifully decorated boats that will cruise the Clear Lake channel from the South Shore Harbour Marina and the Nassau Bay Lagoon to Galveston Bay.

If you’re on the dock, you’re have a great view. Know someone with a boat? You may want to give them a call and give your support.