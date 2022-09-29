HOUSTON (KIAH) The local Houston Farmers Market celebrates their 80th anniversary starting this Saturday with events all October long!

Shop seasonal crops from resident vendors and indulge in fun, family-friendly activities and an art market pop-up. Enjoy face painting and a huge pumpkin patch and more.

Underbelly Hospitality will host a beer garden each Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October.

Below is your full schedule of activities:

WHEN:          October 1-31: Pumpkin Patch Sale

                        Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

                        Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

                        Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

                        Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

                        Face Painting

                        October 1 and October 30:11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

                        Northside Art Market 

                        Every Saturday (October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29)

                        10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

                        Underbelly Beer Garden

                        Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (October 1-2, 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-31)

                        11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

WHERE:         The Houston Farmers Market

                          2520 Airline Drive 

                          Houston, TX 77009