HOUSTON (KIAH) The local Houston Farmers Market celebrates their 80th anniversary starting this Saturday with events all October long!

Shop seasonal crops from resident vendors and indulge in fun, family-friendly activities and an art market pop-up. Enjoy face painting and a huge pumpkin patch and more.

Underbelly Hospitality will host a beer garden each Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October.

Below is your full schedule of activities:

WHEN: October 1-31: Pumpkin Patch Sale

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Face Painting

October 1 and October 30:11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northside Art Market

Every Saturday (October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29)

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Underbelly Beer Garden

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (October 1-2, 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-31)

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: The Houston Farmers Market

2520 Airline Drive

Houston, TX 77009