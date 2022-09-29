HOUSTON (KIAH) The local Houston Farmers Market celebrates their 80th anniversary starting this Saturday with events all October long!
Shop seasonal crops from resident vendors and indulge in fun, family-friendly activities and an art market pop-up. Enjoy face painting and a huge pumpkin patch and more.
Underbelly Hospitality will host a beer garden each Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October.
Below is your full schedule of activities:
WHEN: October 1-31: Pumpkin Patch Sale
Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Face Painting
October 1 and October 30:11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Northside Art Market
Every Saturday (October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Underbelly Beer Garden
Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (October 1-2, 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-31)
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: The Houston Farmers Market
2520 Airline Drive
Houston, TX 77009