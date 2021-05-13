9 HISD students win gold medals at 2020 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

HOUSTON (CW39) – Several Houston ISD students set a record for the district. For the first time ever, 9 students from six campuses won prestigious national gold medals for 2020 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. The winners went up against more than 80,000 students who submitted nearly 230,000 works of art and writing. Here’s a list of the national winners:
|NAME
|GRADE
|CATEGORY
|CAMPUS
|Brooke Ferrell
|11
|Science Fiction & Fantasy
|Carnegie Vanguard High School
|Kechi Mbah
|11
|Poetry
|Carnegie Vanguard High School
|Anna Parker
|8
|Poetry
|Lanier Middle School
|Lakshmi Sunder
|10
|Short story
|Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
|Chloe Beaudreau
|9
|Photography
|Carnegie Vanguard High School
|Sadie Burlton
|12
|Photography
|Lamar High School
|Humza Hanif
|11
|Photography
|Carnegie High School
|Enya Krathaus
|8
|Mixed Media
|Hogg Middle School
|Danny Zuniga Zarat
|12
|Photography
|Bellaire High School
“HISD’s fine arts teachers believe that every student is an emerging artist. Now Scholastic, a world-renowned organization, is recognizing the creative talents of our students who are learning from some of the best teachers in America.”HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan
These HISD students are joining an elite group of artists and writers which include Andy Warhol, Ken Burns and Stephen King, who won Scholastic Awards when they were teens. Dozens of HISD students also won the Scholastic regional Gold Key Awards for art and writing. Scholastic is a publisher of textbooks and education materials and the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards is the nation’s longest running recognition program for creative student artists and writers.