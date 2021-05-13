9 HISD students win gold medals at 2020 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

HOUSTON (CW39) – Several Houston ISD students set a record for the district. For the first time ever, 9 students from six campuses won prestigious national gold medals for 2020 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. The winners went up against more than 80,000 students who submitted nearly 230,000 works of art and writing. Here’s a list of the national winners:

NAME GRADE CATEGORY CAMPUS Brooke Ferrell 11 Science Fiction & Fantasy Carnegie Vanguard High School Kechi Mbah 11 Poetry Carnegie Vanguard High School Anna Parker 8 Poetry Lanier Middle School Lakshmi Sunder 10 Short story Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Chloe Beaudreau 9 Photography Carnegie Vanguard High School Sadie Burlton 12 Photography Lamar High School Humza Hanif 11 Photography Carnegie High School Enya Krathaus 8 Mixed Media Hogg Middle School Danny Zuniga Zarat 12 Photography Bellaire High School

2020 Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards winners, Houston ISD

“HISD’s fine arts teachers believe that every student is an emerging artist. Now Scholastic, a world-renowned organization, is recognizing the creative talents of our students who are learning from some of the best teachers in America.” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan

These HISD students are joining an elite group of artists and writers which include Andy Warhol, Ken Burns and Stephen King, who won Scholastic Awards when they were teens. Dozens of HISD students also won the Scholastic regional Gold Key Awards for art and writing. Scholastic is a publisher of textbooks and education materials and the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards is the nation’s longest running recognition program for creative student artists and writers.