9 HISD students win gold medals at 2020 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Several Houston ISD students set a record for the district.  For the first time ever, 9 students from six campuses won prestigious national gold medals for 2020 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.  The winners went up against more than 80,000 students who submitted nearly 230,000 works of art and writing.  Here’s a list of the national winners:

NAMEGRADE CATEGORYCAMPUS
Brooke Ferrell            11Science Fiction & FantasyCarnegie Vanguard High School
Kechi Mbah11PoetryCarnegie Vanguard High School
Anna Parker8PoetryLanier Middle School
Lakshmi Sunder10Short storyKinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
Chloe Beaudreau9Photography Carnegie Vanguard High School
Sadie Burlton12PhotographyLamar High School
Humza Hanif11PhotographyCarnegie High School
Enya Krathaus8Mixed MediaHogg Middle School
Danny Zuniga Zarat12PhotographyBellaire High School
2020 Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards winners, Houston ISD

“HISD’s fine arts teachers believe that every student is an emerging artist. Now Scholastic, a world-renowned organization, is recognizing the creative talents of our students who are learning from some of the best teachers in America.”

HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan

These HISD students are joining an elite group of artists and writers which include Andy Warhol, Ken Burns and Stephen King, who won Scholastic Awards when they were teens. Dozens of HISD students also won the Scholastic regional Gold Key Awards for art and writing.  Scholastic is a publisher of textbooks and education materials and the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards is the nation’s longest running recognition program for creative student artists and writers.

