Movie hopes to remind people of the importance of the season and bring generations together

HOUSTON (KIAH) With Thanksgiving less than a week away, there’s something special happening this weekend for the whole family. And you can catch it on CW39 this weekend!

The iconic family “The Waltons” are back! “A Waltons Thanksgiving” airs this weekend right here on CW39. It follows last year’s highly successful reboot, “Waltons Homecoming” movie. This new movie reunites the Walton family during troubled times, as they prepare for thanksgiving and share the holiday spirit.

It also reminds you of the importance of the season and will bring generations together.

CW39’s Sharron Melton talked with Logan Shroyer, who plays “John Boy” and Teddy Spears who plays his father “John Walton”, about what this movie means to them, and the message it sends that we can relate to—- today.

Watch below… then remember to check out “A Waltons Thanksgiving” Sunday, November 20th at 7 p.m., right here on CW39 Houston!