HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re looking for some action packed excitement on TV, tonight is the night! Season 2 of CW’s hit show, “Kung Fu” kicks off tonight, Wednesday, March 9th.

The reimagining of the 1970’s hit show follows the life of Nicky Shen, who returns from a trip of rediscovery at a Chinese Monastery, to her hometown of San Francisco. Then she soon learns it’s being run by criminals, so she does something about it. Season 2 takes that even further, with more twists and turns and a few surprises as well.

For actress Olivia Liang, playing the lead character in this series, she says has been both a dream and an honor, especially getting the chance, as an Asian American woman, to really showcase and represent the community.

I’m so glad that I get to be a strong Asian woman using her voice, taking up space, helping people in need and kicking a lot of bootie. Olivia Liang

So, what’s in store for this new season? CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sat down with Olivia Liang. They talk about what Olivia loved about last season, her excitement and what viewers can look forward to in the new season, who this new show also has a following from fans of the original show, and who important she takes her job of representing the Asian American community and beyond.

You can hear Liang’s entire interview below, then watch the Season 2 premiere tonight at 8 p.m. (CST), right here on CW39 Houston.