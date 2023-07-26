HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is collaborating with Adidas to bring back a reinvented design of the sports brand’s casual and original Campus shoe.

Adidas announced the new Campus Chalky Brown is a design from Bad Bunny’s point of view, bringing the sneaker lovers and music fans closer to his personal style and music experience.

The Campus Chalky Brown shoe features warm brown tones with a padded collar, unique laces, an eye symbol and the famous three stripes on the sides.

The international brand has shoe and clothing collaborations with several renowned artists including Beyonce and Pharrell.

The newest Bad Bunny shoe will be available starting 10 a.m. Central Time, Saturday, July 29.