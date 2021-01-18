Alley Theater’s “The Stronger” now free to view

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for something fun and safe for the family to do then you might want to check out the Alley Theater, because they just released a new digital performance called “The Stronger.”



The play is written by August Strindberg and translated and directed by Rob Melrose, The Stronger will be available to view for free from January 15 – February 7, 2021.

Register to get a link to watch the show by clicking here.

Here’s what “The Stronger” is about: Two rival actresses run into each other at a café on Christmas night. One seems to have everything: a husband, children, prosperity, and shopping bags laden with Christmas gifts. The other sits silently at her table not speaking a word. As events unfold, it becomes clear that things aren’t what they seem, and it is perhaps the silent one who has everything…has stolen everything. Alley Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch and Melissa Pritchett duel it out to determine which of them is The Stronger.