AMC Theatres offering all-you-can-eat popcorn for moviegoers during ‘Cinema Week’

The promotion starts Tuesday, June 22, and runs through Wednesday, June 30. It’s part of Cinema Week, a an initiative launched to lure moviegoers back to theaters. (AMC)

(WXIN) – If you’re in the mood for a movie, you can enjoy all-you-can-eat popcorn at AMC Theatres.

The promotion starts Tuesday, June 22, and runs through Wednesday, June 30. It’s part of Cinema Week, a an initiative launched to lure moviegoers back to theaters.

AMC said guests who buy any size popcorn can enjoy free refills while they’re at the theater. The deal is available to all customers at AMC locations nationwide.

The theater chain is also offering other promotions for Cinema Week:

Aside from all-you-can-eat popcorn, the theater industry is also banking on the latest installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, “F9: The Fast Saga,” to boost box-office numbers when it debuts solely in theaters this weekend, Reuters reports.

