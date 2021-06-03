‘Among Us’-shaped McDonald’s Chicken McNugget going for nearly $100K on eBay

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The eBay seller says the McNugget was discovered inside the McDonald’s BTS Meal, a current offering launched in collaboration with the K-Pop group BTS. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Prospectors from the 1800s would probably be devastated to learn that gold nuggets are worth less than chicken nuggets in 2021.

A single McDonald’s McNugget that appears to resemble a character from the popular video game “Among Us” has become a very hot item on eBay, where bidding has reached nearly $100,000 since the online auction opened on May 28.

The seller, who goes by Polizna on the site, had originally listed the “Among Us”-shaped McNugget at 99 cents.

As Polizna explains in the eBay listing, the “authentic” McNugget was found inside a McDonald’s BTS Meal, a promotional menu option launched in collaboration with K-Pop band BTS. The meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries, two dipping sauces, and a Coke, although none of the meal’s other components are included with the lot. The McNugget’s condition is also listed as “used.”

Polizna plans to freeze and air-seal the McNugget before shipping it via USPS to the eventual buyer. “This food product has an average expiration of about 14 days and will be delivered prior to expiration,” the seller claims.

The official Twitter account for the “Among Us” multiplayer game, which has skyrocketed in popularity amid the pandemic, had also commented on the auction earlier this month, when bidding had reached over $34,000.

“There’s a $34,443.43 among us chicken nugget on sale and I don’t know how to feel about it??? but also?? I want it,” the tweet read.

Xbox, one of the video-gaming brands that supports “Among Us,” responded to the tweet and suggested that the McNugget be sold with Szechuan Sauce, a historically coveted condiment that McDonald’s has only offered in limited runs.

In response, Polizna confirmed that the McNugget would come with Szechuan Sauce at the buyer’s request.

The auction is scheduled to end Friday at 3:06 a.m. EST.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Prep Tips

70% rain chance for the Thursday afternoon - Adam Krueger

Mystery Wire - "Emperor Of Death Row"

"Prepare and Protect," A Hurricane Special - CW39 Houston

7- Day forecast NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Star Harvey

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Promo Hurricane Special

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC TAKE OFF

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC "MURPH"

adam pushup

Trinity River at Liberty near major flood stage

Charmed cast tells all

Don't FRYday

2021 Memorial Day NO WAIT WEATHER forecast - Star Harvey

Houston Weather - Feeling like mid 90s today - Adam Krueger

Houston Weather - 2021 Memorial Day weekend and 10 day forecast

Tornado Safety - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss