NEW YORK (AP) — Alison Bechdel, Lauren Hough and Torrey Peters are among the finalists for the 34th annual Triangle Awards for outstanding LGBTQ fiction and nonfiction books.

Two authors honored last week by the National Book Critics Circle, Jeremy Atheron Lin and the late Anthony Veasna So, also were among the nominees announced Monday by the Publishing Triangle, an association of LGBTQ people in publishing.

Bechdel’s “The Secret to Superhuman Strength” and Hough’s “Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing” were finalists for best lesbian nonfiction, along with Jackie Kay’s “Bessie Smith: A Poet’s Biography” and “Mouths of Rain: An Anthology of Black Lesbian Thought,” edited by Briona Simone Jones.

Peters’ bestselling novel “Detransition Novel” was a nominee in the trans and gender-variant literature category, which also included Casey Plett’s “A Dream of a Woman” and Zoë Playdon’s “The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes” and Ari Banias’ “A Symmetry.”

Lin’s memoir “Gay Bar: Why We Went Out” was a finalist for best gay nonfiction and So’s story collection “Afterparties” was a nominee for best LGBTQ fiction.

The poet and playwright Cherrie Moraga received a lifetime achievement award named for the late editor Bill Whitehead, and author and advice columnist John Paul Brammer won a prize for best emerging writer. Sarah Schulman received a special honor for “Let the Record Show: A Political History of ACT UP New York, 1987–1993.”

Winners in the seven competitive categories will be announced May 11.

