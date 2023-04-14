FILE – Clint Eastwood arrives at the AFI Awards on Jan. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. . (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Clint Eastwood is getting back in the director’s chair.

The “Unforgiven” and “Gran Torino” filmmaker is set to direct the legal drama “Juror No. 2″ for his longtime studio, Warner Bros., a person close to the production who requested anonymity because she wasn’t authorized to comment publicly confirmed Friday.

The film will be Eastwood’s first since 2021’s neo-Western “Cry Macho,” which also marked his return to the screen as an actor. With production on “Juror No. 2” to begin in June, Eastwood will be 93 when he steps on set.

Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette are in early talks to potentially star in the film, written by Jonathan Abrams, about a murder trial wherein a juror discovers he may have played a role in the victim’s death.

In an interview in 2014 with The Associated Press, Eastwood, said the reason for his career longevity was that “I never let the old man in.”

“There are so many different stories to tell out there,” said Eastwood. “You can be 21 or 81. … If you tell yourself, ‘I’m too old to do that’ — bulls—. You’re not too old to do anything.”