LONDON (AP) — British singer-songerwriter Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his second daughter, saying he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn were “over the moon’’ at the arrival.

The Grammy award-winner posted a picture of baby socks on his Instagram site.

“We are both so in love with her,” Sheeran, 31, said in the post, without giving the child’s name.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.

Despite being in the spotlight for his music, Sheeran has remained private about his relationship with Seaborn.