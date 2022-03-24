LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first podcast from Prince Harry and Meghan’s partnership with Spotify will focus on harmful labels and stereotypes applied to women.

The “Archetypes” podcast will be hosted by Meghan and is expected to launch this summer.

The series will feature interviews with historians and experts to “investigate the labels that try to hold women back,” according to a summary posted on Spotify. The streaming service on Thursday released a minute-long teaser that opened with clips of peopleusing the words “slut” and “skanky” and talking about the stereotypes applied to women’s strength and intelligence.

“I’m Meghan and this is ‘Archetypes,’ the podcast where we dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” the Duchess of Sussex says on the clip.

No lineup of guests has been announced.

Harry and Meghan have a multi-year deal to produce and host podcasts for Spotify under their production company Archewell Audio. In January the couple called on the streaming service to do more to combat COVID-19 misinformation.

It is one of several high-profile deals the couple has, including one with Netflix. Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in March 2020 over what they described as intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess. They have since relocated to California, where they are raising their two children, Archie and Lili.