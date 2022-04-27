HOUSTON (CW39) The season finale concert, American Legends, by the Apollo Chamber Players is schedule for this Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Hobby Center’s Zilkha Hall.

Featured in this Sunday’s performance, the world’s most performed living composer, Jennifer Higdon, as well as an acclaimed pianist and arts activist, Lara Downes.

Jennifer Higdon

American Features

Hobby presents American Legends, depicted as a celebration of our country’s greatest past and living composers and artists. Apollo welcomes Higdon for the live world premiere of In the Shadow of the Mountain, the 20th and final work of the ensemble’s expansive 20×2020 project. Pianist and activist Lara Downes – recently named 2022’s Classical Woman of the Year by Performance Today – and violist Marlea Simpson, a fellow at the prestigious New World Symphony in Miami, FL, partner with Apollo for the southwest premiere of Florence Price’s recently discovered Piano Quintet in A Minor.

Apollo also presents new music by Libby Larsen; a Millennial composer making waves, Jessie Montgomery, who is the current composer-in-residence for the Chicago Symphony; and a new commission for string quartet by celebrated African-American composer Adolphus Hailstork, inspired by the spiritual Deep River.

Our definition of ‘legendary’ is expansive and diverse, one which includes the late Florence Price, who’s music is receiving a much-deserved renaissance; Jessie Montgomery, a African-American Millennial composer making waves with her innovative work; and Adolphus Hailstork, a Black composer whose music is so profound that it’s a travesty it’s not performed in every concert all around the world. Matthew J. Detrick, Apollo’s Founder, Executive and Artistic Director, and violinist