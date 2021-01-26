Are you on trend with Netflix viewership? Find out

HOUSTON (CW39) Turns out, 93% of Americans report that they have a Netflix subscription, and new TV shows and movies are added to the platform faster than most people can watch them all!

That’s when the team at Reviews.org set out on a mission to figure out the top streaming trends on Netflix from 2020 and how those trends may carry on into 2021.

See if yours match up!

In total, the average American spent 612 hours (25 ½ days) watching Netflix in 2020. That’s nearly an entire month of the year devoted solely to Netflix!

You can find data regarding the Top-10 Movies and TV Shows for the year, which titles held the #1 spot the longest, which genres we watched most, and even which actors starred in the most top-10 titles by checking out the full report here: https://www.reviews.org/tv-service/most-streamed-netflix-shows-and-movies-in-america/

2020 Netflix Playback Report

Top TV Shows – We learned how to “fold in the cheese”, and that Carole Baskin definitely killed her husband (whacked him).

The Office was the #1-Watched Show on Netflix , ranking in the top-10 list for 189 days! The children’s show, CoComelon takes the #2 spot with 127 days in the top-10 list. Finally, The Queen’s Gambit which premiered in late October takes the #3 spot with 70 days in the top-10 list.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness takes the crown for holding the #1 spot for the longest period of time, with a streak of 27 Days! The chess queen, Beth Harmon isn’t far behind. The Queen’s Gambit held the #1 spot in TV for 22 days. The next-highest streaks are 15 days in the top spot from Ratched and The Umbrella Academy.

with a streak of 27 Days! The top genres in the TV category were Drama, Comedy, and Crime.

A staggering 71% of TV shows appearing in the top-10 were Netflix Originals.

Top Movies – Animated features and likable villains such as Gru and The Grinch stole the spotlight, and this year, possibly more than ever, we wanted movies that made us laugh.

Gru and his minions had the most-watched movie of the year with Despicable Me , landing on the top-10 list for a total of 111 days. The Grinch stole the #2 spot, with 99 total days on the top-10 list. Finally, The Angry Birds Movie 2 ranked #3 for the year with 53 days in the top-10.

Spenser Confidential held the #1 spot for 18 days in a row! The longest period of time for any movie on the platform. Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween had the second-longest streak with 14 days in the top spot. Project Power’s superpower was staying in the #1 spot for 13 consecutive days.

Comedies, Dramas, and Thrillers were the top genres in the movie category.

were the top genres in the movie category. 32% of movies that appeared in the top-10 were Netflix Originals. Significantly less than in the TV category, however, Netflix has announced new films will be added to the platform every week this year so we expect the number of trending original movies to go up in 2021.