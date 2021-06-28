Are you watching the longest running shows on TV… still on-air

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Pixabay)

HOUSTON (KIAH) Here are the longest running American TV shows that are still on . . . along with when they debuted and how long they’ve been on:

1.  “General Hospital” . . . April 1, 1963 . . . 58 years.

2.  “Days of Our Lives” . . . November 8, 1965 . . . almost 56 years.

3.  “Sesame Street” . . . November 10, 1969 . . . almost 52 years.

4.  “Masterpiece Theatre” . . . January 10, 1971 . . . 50 years.

5.  “The Price Is Right” . . . September 4, 1972 . . . almost 49 years.

6.  “The Young and the Restless” . . . March 26, 1973 . . . 48 years.

7.  “Wheel of Fortune” . . . January 6, 1975 . . . 46 years.

8.  “Saturday Night Live” . . . October 11, 1975 . . . almost 46 years.

9.  “Jeopardy!” . . . September 10, 1984 . . . almost 37 years.

10.  “The Bold and the Beautiful” . . . March 23, 1987 . . . 34 years.

11.  “America’s Funniest Home Videos” . . . November 26, 1989 . . . almost 32 years.

12.  “The Simpsons” . . . December 17, 1989 . . . almost 32 years.

13.  “Power Rangers” . . . August 28, 1993 . . . almost 28 years.

14.  “South Park” . . . August 13, 1997 . . . almost 24 years.

15.  “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” . . . September 20, 1999 . . . almost 22 years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Simone Biles is the GOAT - Hannah Trippett, Sharron Melton

Hour-by-Hour rain forecast - Star Harvey

Slow, Rainy, Monday commute - Hannah Trippett

Tropics - Tropical Storm Enrique - Adam Krueger

Rain on Satellite and Radar - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Flood advisory Monday at 715am - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE - Monday 06282021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

New All-time Weather Records - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

Excessive Heat Warning in California

Here's what's causing Monday rain - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE, Rain southwest of Harris County - Adam Krueger

OUTSIDE/ INSIDE: SOLAR ENERGY

Tropical Storm Enrique, 10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE - SkyTracker Sunrise from CW39 Studios

Mystery Wire - UFO Report deadline Friday

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss