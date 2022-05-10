HOUSTON (CW39) The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink and SZA are among headliners for this year’s ACL music festival.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea (left), Anthony Kiedis. Getty Images

This year’s event is being held at Zilker Park which sprawls 350 acres and is considered “Austin’s most loved park.”

Pink. Getty Images

General Admission tickets for October 7-9 and 14-16 in Austin, start at $295 and levels up to hotel packages starting at $2450, but you can start paying right away and over time. Layaway plans are available for tickets starting at $25.

If you haven’t been, ACL Festival features a diverse lineup of acts every year with 8 stages, 100+ performances – and over two weekends.

Food is a major feature of the festival so if you love tacos, brews, vegan options, it’s all there. The ACL Eats Food Court at ACL Fest offers festival food options, drinks and sweets from Austin and the surrounding area’s favorite restaurants. So you’re supporting the community.

There is a lot of space available with plenty to do in between sets, including a mini-fest for kids, photogenic spaces, sponsored giveaways and merch to bring home with you.

If you want to take your ACL Fest experience to the next level, ACL offers GA+, VIP and Platinum Ticket options. Insta-prime views, luxury indulgences and getaways from the crowd are what’s featured in these options to name a few.