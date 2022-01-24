HOUSTON (KIAH) – Three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum 21st century R&B icon KEM will embark on ‘The Full Circle Tour’ this spring. Along with KEM, will be 12-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.

The singing stars begin their North American tour this spring along with three-time EMMY® Award-winning actress, comedian, author, host, and television personality Sherri Shepherd joins as the evening’s host.

“The Full Circle Tour” promoted by Concerts West/AEG Presents, launches on March 30 at VSU Center in Petersburg, Virginia, on March 30. The tour rolls through cities across the country, and wraps up at Oakland Arena on May 15, 2022.

The tour is in support of KEM’S new FULL CIRCLE EP and the latest single “STUCK ON YOU”.

Public ticket sale begins January 28th at 10 a.m. (CST).

TOUR DATES:

3/30 Petersburg, VA VSU Center

3/31 Baltimore, MD Chesapeake Employers Ins. Center

4/1 Springfield, MA Mass Mutual Center

4/2 Philadelphia, PA Licaouras Center

4/7 New Orleans, LA Lakefront Arena

4/8 Atlanta, GA Fox Theater

4/10 Orlando, FL Addition Arena

4/14 Columbus, GA * Civic Center

4/15 Jackson, MS * Coliseum

4/16 Houston, TX NRG Arena

4/17 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theater

4/21 New York, NY Hulu Theater at MSG

4/22 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena

4/23 National Harbor, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor

4/24 National Harbor, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor

4/27 Detroit, MI Fox Theater

4/29 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena

4/30 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

5/1 Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium

5/5 Greensboro, NC * Special Events Center

5/6 Charlotte, NC * Bojangles Coliseum

5/7 Macon, GA * Coliseum

5/8 Southaven, MS * Landers Center

5/13 Las Vegas, NV Theater at Virgin Hotel

5/14 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

5/15 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena