A concert of hits from the era of legwarmers, Members Only jackets and big hair

HOUSTON (CW39) Are you looking for something fun for this Labor Day weekend? The Music Box theatre is bringing you the 80’s, and it’s all coming cabaret style !

Featuring all your favorite hits from the ’80s, “Back to the ’80s” will showcase arrangements at the Music Box Theater presents Back to the ‘80s at Queensbury Theater .

An incredible cabaret group will perform Friday and Saturday Labor Day weekend, a concert of hits from the era of legwarmers, Members Only jackets and big hair. Lots of Big hair! Expect your ‘80s favorites along with hilarity and hijinks.

Ticket prices start at $38 and up. The music and fun starts each night at 7:30 p.m..

Now if you miss the labor day weekend performances, don’t worry. You can still get your 80’s fix. Get your tickets by clicking Back to the 80’s at Queensbury Theater . This 80’s extravaganza will run through October 7th.

Music Box Theatre