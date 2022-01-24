HOUSTON (KIAH) — Bad Bunny is coming to Houston September 1. The artist released tour dates including more Texas stops including Dallas and San Antonio. The Astros posted the announcement on Twitter.

Don’t miss out on the World’s Hottest Tour! Houston Astros Twitter feed

Tickets are available Friday, January 28th at 12 p.m. (CST).

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is a widely popular Latin trap and reggaeton singer from Puerto Rico. He grew up in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. He began recording songs on SoundCloud when he was 14-years-old. He released his debut album X100pre in June 2017. Since then, he has worked with artists like Cardi B and American rapper Nio Garcia. He even recorded a reggaeton song with Will Smith’s son Jaden.