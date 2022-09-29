HOUSTON (KIAH) Barbie and Malibu Barbie fans of all ages, this one’s for you: The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is continuing its 2022 National tour and will be heading back to Houston THIS weekend for one day only. The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is heading to Woodlands Mall with exclusive retro-inspired merchandise and 70’s beach vibes as part of its continuing U.S. tour to celebrate the 50th Anniversary and iconic heritage of the original California girl, Malibu Barbie.

Houston: THIS Saturday , October 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Woodlands Mall

, October 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will be parked near Pottery Barn & Shake Shack

The Pop-Up Truck will offer an array of new 70s-themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories, including:

Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket

Pink Barbie-logo hoodie

Tie Dye bucket hat

Ringer T-shirt

Embroidered patch set

Enamel pin set

Burlap Shopper Tote

Stainless thermal bottle

Beach Towel

Malibu Barbie Necklace

Malibu Barbie Logo Mug