Barbie Pop Up Truck in Houston this Saturday

HOUSTON (CW39) When eccentric billionaire and native Houstonian Howard Hughes died 45 years ago this week, he set off a frenzied scramble for control of his estate. Then he was laid to rest here in Houston at Glenwood Cemetery.

Hughes didn’t leave a will … Or did he? Mystery Wire’s George Knapp has the story of a likeable delivery driver named Melvin Dummar who claimed he was named in Hughes’ will.