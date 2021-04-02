Barbie Pop Up Truck in Houston this Saturday

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Barbie Pop-Up Truck is making a stop in H-town! Barbie and 90s lovers can head to the Baybrook Mall for the outdoor mobile pop-experience this Saturday, April 3rd from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hot pink Barbie Pop-Up Truck will sell Barbie themed retro-inspired apparel and accessories like embroidered denim jackets, caps, T-shirts, iridescent vinyl “boombox” tote bags, a collectible Barbie Polaroid and more. Social distance measures will be in place and guest are asked to wear a mask.