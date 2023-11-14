HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A millennial’s dream come true. Barbie is releasing a collaboration with the hit Mexican novela Rebelde, also known as RBD, 20 years after its premiere debut.

Barbie took to social media to announce the collaboration with the iconic phrase “¡Y soy Rebelde!”

The collection includes Mia Colucci, Roberta Pardo Rey and Lupita Fernandez, dressed in their school uniforms. These dolls are sold separately.

Source: Mattel website

The band collection includes Mia Colucci, Roberta Pardo Rey, Lupita Fernandez, Diego Bustamante and Giovanni Méndez López in the concert attire.

Back in 2007, Barbie had a doll collaboration with RBD that was later discontinued in 2008, according to MattelTM.

The pop culture icon announced their comeback tour on Jan 19 and was sold out 24 hours later. Their “Soy Rebelde Tour” is continuing throughout Latin America and will end on Dec. 21 in Mexico City.

Fans in the U.S. or Mexico can pre-order their favorite characters or the full band collection at shop.mattel.com.