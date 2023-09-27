HOUSTON (KIAH) — Halloween is fast approaching, and 2023 costume trends are heating up for women looking for the perfect one. Pop culture-inspired costumes tend to be hugely popular each year and this season is no different. Boohoo did some research and based on internet search data and recent media hype, 3 top costumes were determined to be most popular for Halloween this year.

At the top of the list is everyone’s favorite fashion doll – Barbie. With the “Barbiecore” aesthetic trending in 2023, the new film starring Margot Robbie, major media buzz, searches for “Barbie costume” averaged 18,000 monthly worldwide. Don’t want to go all pink? Some variations of the Barbie look include ‘80s aerobics Barbie, roller skating Barbie, and any of Barbie’s 200+ careers for an iconic look.

FILE – Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Barbie’ on July 12, 2023, in London. “Barbie” is set to open across the Middle East on Thursday, Aug. 10, but moves by Kuwait and Lebanon to ban the film — apparently over it’s alleged LGBTQ themes — has raised questions over how widely it will be released. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

In second place, pulling 8,000 average monthly searches is newly-live action Ariel from Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The recent remake has propelled the “Ariel costume” princess icon back into the spotlight. Expect lots of purple seashell bras and green mermaid skirts this Halloween.

Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte came in third among top trending costumes for 2023. Stylish fans might be eager to recreate the Netflix hit’s opulent Regency-era gowns and elegance. To achieve this look, experiment with stunning wigs, lavish makeup, and period-perfect jewelry to achieve a complete royal look.

Netflix series “Bridgerton”