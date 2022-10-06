HOUSTON (KIAH) The 2022 Bayou City Art Festival is back, and will be held on October 8 and 9 at Sam Houston Park and along Allen Parkway, in beautiful downtown.

More than 220 national and international artists will come together with 20,000 art-loving patrons for a dynamic weekend full of art, food, music, and entertainment. The Bayou City Art Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious juried fine art festivals in the nation and is produced by Art Colony Association, Inc.

Tickets are available for purchase online only.

The Festival is this Saturday and Sunday October 8 and 9, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Sam Houston Park, 1000 Bagby St..