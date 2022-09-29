HOUSTON (KIAH) This weekend, the Beach Boys will be in concert at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

The band is celebrating 60 years of the Sounds of Summer tour with a live set.

For those unfamiliar, the Beach Boys are an American rock band from Hawthorne, California, brought together back in 1961. The band’s original lineup included brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, and their cousin Mike Love. A friend Al Jardine also joined. Their vocal harmonies, and adolescent-themed lyrics have made them one of the most influential acts of rock music.

More of their influence includes the music of older pop vocal groups, 1950s rock and roll, and R&B that creates their unique sound.

Under Brian’s direction, they often incorporated classical or jazz elements and unconventional recording techniques in innovative ways.

Admission

Tickets start at $54.50. Order tickets or learn more.