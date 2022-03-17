HOUSTON (KIAH) Think about all the different people who use your Netflix password. Now think about what would happen if you had to PAY for them to use it.

According to a new Netflix blog post by the company’s director of product innovation, Netflix might be adding extra FEES for you to share your account with up to two additional users outside your household.

So not only will you have to pay extra for people to use your account if you’ve loaned it out to more than two people, you might have to make some cuts.

They’re rolling it out first in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru where it’ll cost about $2.99. There’s no word when they might bring it to the U.S.

Netflix announced last year that they were going to start cracking down on password sharing but nobody I know has been caught yet.