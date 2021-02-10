Best places to get hitched in 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) The day lovers look forward to all year is right around the corner. So, Wallethub released its report on 2021’s Best Places to Get Married and one Texas city made it on the list.

WalletHub researchers compared more than 180 of the biggest U.S. cities across 20 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment. The data set ranges from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to wedding vendors.

Best Places to Get Married in the U.S.

1. Orlando, FL

2. Fayetteville, NC

3. Austin, TX

4. Portland, OR

5. Charleston, WV

6. Kansas City, MO

7. Atlanta, GA

8. Vancouver, WA

9. Tampa, FL

10. San Francisco, CA

Best vs. Worst

Brownsville, Texas, has the lowest average wedding cost, $15,418, which is 2.7 times lower than in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the city with the highest at $40,903.



Washington has the most event planners per capita, 92, which is 13.1 times more than in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the city with the fewest at 7.



Vancouver, Washington, has the most photographers per capita, 133, which is 44.3 times more than in New York, the city with the fewest at 3.



San Francisco has the most musicians per capita, 19, which is 73.1 times more than in Wichita, Kansas, the city with the fewest at 0.26.

See the full report here.