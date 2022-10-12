HOUSTON (KIAH) Yes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. However, that never stops people from using that old Greek formula that’s commonly referred to as the Golden Ratio of Beauty that tries to determine who is most beautiful, like Houston’s Beyoncé.

The latest analysis, by some plastic surgeon, claims that Jodie Comer from “Killing Eve” and “Free Guy” has the most perfectly-arranged face on Earth.

Jodie’s features were found to be 94.52% accurate to the Golden Ratio, which put her at the top of the list.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Jodie Comer, 94.52%

2. Zendaya, 94.37%

3. Bella Hadid, 94.35%

4. Beyoncé, 92.44%

5. Ariana Grande, 91.81%

6. Taylor Swift, 91.64%

7. British model Jourdan Dunn, 91.39%

8. Kim Kardashian, 91.28%

9. Indian actress Deepika Padukone, 91.22%

10. HoYeon Jung from “Squid Game”, 89.63%

If you’re wondering who has the most attractive individual features, Golden Ratio of Beauty found that Beyoncé wins overall face shape, while Jodie Comer has the best nose. Bella Hadid has the most perfect eyes and chin, and Deepika Pudakone is the eyebrow queen. Zendaya has the best lips and forehead.