SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An ensemble known for their captivating performances is set to play in a Shreveport public park, where soulful melodies and infectious rhythms will enchant lovers of big band jazz.

“Big Band Jazz – Keeping it Alive” will take place on Thursday, May 25 at Caddo Common Park in Shreveport’s Common District.

The jazz extravaganza, as it has been called, is a result of the Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble’s promotion of artistry and jazz. The organization began in 1980 under the leadership of Louis C. Wells, Sr., and they’ve been promoting musicians ever since.

SRJE consists of eighteen musicians and two vocalists, the ranks include current and former band directors, music teachers, and professional musicians from the area.

Musicians in the SRJE are selected on both professional and musical experience and expertise.

Malcolm Spencer, the retired Assistant Band Director of the famous Grambling State University Marching Band, combines his abilities with Tom Yates, the former features saxophone soloist for the Percy Sledge Band. Michael Hendrix is the Director of the Symphonic Band at GSU.

The musicians have more than 350 years of educational experience between them.

The support of Louisiana Project Grants, which empowers artists, nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies to develop art styles unique to their communities, has been overseen by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.

Wells said the SRJE is thrilled to present “Big Band Jazz – Keeping it Alive” in Caddo Common Park. He expects to seek and honor the rich history of jazz during the performance.

Wells also wants the SRJE to ensure jazz has a vibrant future in the region.

“We are deeply grateful to the Shreveport Regional Arts Council for their invaluable support in making this performance possible,” he said.

All are welcome to hear the magical sounds of jazz at the Caddo Common Park on May 25. Infectious energy, tasty food, and extraordinary talent are guaranteed.

And don’t worry if you don’t have time to eat before the performance, because Miami Latin Kitchen will be serving spicy dishes to match the hot beats. Bring your wallet in preparation for an amazing evening, because art vendors Erica Branch and Jacorrian Jackson will be selling art at the park, too.

The jazzy performance in Caddo Common Park, one of Shreveport’s beloved urban green spaces, will take place between 6 and 8 p.m.