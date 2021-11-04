Billy Joel to perform at Minute Maid Park in September 2022

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Billy Joel, the popular musician and songwriter, will be back in Houston, performing at Minute Maid Park on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 8 p.m.

At a press conference at the ballpark announcing the concert, the Houston Astros unveiled a special Astros jersey for Joel. Baseball Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell and Reggie Jackson were at the announcement.

Baseball Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson (left) and Jeff Bagwell unveil an Astros jersey in tribute to Billy Joel coming to Minute Maid Park in September of 2022. (Houston Astros)

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation Entertainment’s website.

“Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world, selling out arenas and stadiums across the globe,” said Stephanie Stegall, Vice President, Event Sales & Operations, Houston Astros. “We’re thrilled he will be making his first-ever appearance at our ballpark, Minute Maid Park, on Sept. 23. This will be a show for the ages and one of the biggest nights ever at Minute Maid Park.”

“Billy Joel has performed many incredible nights in Houston throughout his career,” said Anthony Nicolaidis, President, Live Nation Dallas. “We’re excited to bring Billy back to Houston for his first show ever at Minute Maid Park.”

Joel’s biggest hits include “Uptown Girl,” “Just The Way You Are,” “The Longest Time,” and “Vienna,” among others. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”

Joel is also the recipient of six Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has received the RIAA’s Diamond Award twice for “Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II” and “The Stranger.” Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards, including a Tony Award for “Movin’ Out,” a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music.